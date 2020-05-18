Two women killed on KZN N2 after car hits them while they were changing a tyre

Durban - Two women have been killed on the N2 near oThongathi (Tongaat) after they were rear-ended by a vehicle while they changed a flat tyre.





IPSS Medical Rescue said they had responded to a collision on the N2 North bound lane just after the oThongathi tollgate, where two light motor vehicles had collided.



According to IPSS it is believed that two women were traveling from oThongathi towards Ballito when they got a flat tyre.

"The driver pulled the vehicle on to the emergency lane and both females started to change the tyre, when a second vehicle rear-ended them," IPSS said in a statement on Monday.

"On arrival of IPSS paramedics both females where found some distance from the vehicle, unfortunately both females showed no signs of life and were declared dead. One of the females lower limb was amputated during the collision. With the assistance of K9 Dante from Umhlali SAPS K9 search and rescue, the limb was recovered and handed over to authorities".

The driver of the second vehicle escaped unharmed.



