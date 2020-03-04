Two wounded in Wentworth drive-by shooting

Durban- Two men were shot and injured in a drive-by shooting on Wentworth on Tuesday night. They were standing at a tuckshop in Assegai at around 7.30pm when shots were fired at them, Wentworth CPF chairperson Donovan Anderson said. One of the men, believed to be in their early 20's was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Wednesday. The other man was grazed by a bullet and was recovering at home. It comes just weeks after three other people were injured in a similar shooting in the area that has been plagued by gang violence linked to the lucrative drug trade. “At the moment there have been a lot of random shootings in the area and it seems to be an ongoing thing," Anderson said.

"We have tried our best at resolving the issue by working with other CPF clusters. People are angry and living in fear, they are asking us (the CPF) questions that we don’t have answers to,” he said.

Anderson said about a week or two ago on the corner of Tifflin and Tuin Roads where three people were injured in a drive by shooting.

He explained that in this incident the one person was shot on both legs, all three at the time were taken to hospital and have all since returned home.

“We (the CPF) also get no answers from police about these ongoing shootings. We have had extra foot patrols, extra police vans but these are not here all the time. And people know that now. We need a specialised task team in Wentworth urgently to deal with the drugs and gangs as there is no faith in the local police from the community,” Anderson said.

