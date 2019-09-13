The vehicle used in the drive-by shooting. Picture supplied.

Durban - Two bystanders are recovering in hospital from gun shot wounds after they were caught in a drive by shooting on Croton and Goedehoop Road in Wentworth, south of Durban. Three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

The shooting, on Thursday afternoon, is allegedly linked to a drug turf war gripping the suburb.

It was an alleged retaliation to the shooting of a Woodville Road resident on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said Police officers at Wentworth SAPS reacted to a report of a shooting incident at Goedehoop Street.

Zwane said a description of the vehicle used by the gunmen was given to the police officers by members of the community and they began with their investigation.

"Their investigations led police officers to Treasure Beach on the Bluff where they spotted the vehicle in a parking lot with three men. The vehicle was approached and searched. An unlicensed firearm and ammunition was seized. The men were linked to the shooting incident that was reported. Investigations uncovered that vehicle used by the suspects was stolen in the Sydenham policing precinct in August. The firearm was also reported as stolen in Sydenham," Zwane said.

Police said all three men aged between 21 and 27 were charged with attempted murder, possession of a stolen vehicle as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They are due to appear in the Wentworth Magistrate’s Court soon.

"It is alleged that the two victims were at Goedehoop Street in Wentworth when they were shot at by the suspects. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. A case of attempted murder was opened at the Wentworth police station,"Zwane said.

There has been several retaliation shootings in Woodville Road.

Police blamed this on two drug dealers conducting business on the same road.

On Wednesday, a short video clip of two men and a alleged drug dealer who survived two assassination attempts on his life in one week was doing the rounds on social media.

One of the men in the video sings along to a rap song and then uses profane language to the other group on Woodville Road. One of them said in the video," you ll going to die a sad death...."

It is alleged that one of the men in the video was arrested in connection with the drive by shooting.

Daily News