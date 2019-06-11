Durban - RESIDENTS of the Ugu municipal district say they welcome the 18% water and sanitation tariff increase, hoping the increase would help the battling municipality to find a balance between maintenance and building new infrastructure to supply water. Municipal spokesperson France Zama said the increase was driven by various factors, including costs from suppliers such as Umgeni Water.

“It costs the municipality R15.98 to produce a kilolitre of water and with this increase, consumers will pay R15.25, which is way below production cost,” he said.

The increase comes against the backdrop of a water crisis in the district. Communities in many areas have had to depend on water tankers for water after the collapse of the Umthavuna Water Plant, which supplied about 190000 people in the district. The plant was damaged in recent storms and required one pipe to be imported. The plant is currently operating with a single spare pump.

Zama said the municipality still needed to establish mechanisms to make up for the shortfall of providing water below production cost.

He said water supply was stable in most areas in the district, except in Port Edward, where they were still contending with Umthavuna plant issues.

“Indications from our suppliers are that we might be getting the pump repairs done before schedule, while we continue to provide relief through water tankers and water balancing.”

Zama said the municipality had 37 tankers supplying the district. These were specifically intended to supply areas with no water reticulation infrastructure.

However, Braemar resident Brian Liggett said there had been no sign of the tankers in his area, where they have gone for weeks without water.

Liggett said the increase was inevitable. “They should use the money to fix the infrastructure as required.”

He said they had not had a steady flow of water for more than four weeks.

Other areas, such as Lamont, have been without water for two months.

South Coast Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association chairman Oliver Ransome said the increase was not unreasonable as the municipality was charging much less than it was costing it to purify water.

South Coast Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Vijay Naidoo said they believed most residents would accept the increase if it contributed to Ugu improving water availability.

Daily News