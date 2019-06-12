A Harding farmer captured what looks like employees at the plant releasing untreated wastewater into the Umzimkulwana river. Picture: Facebook

Durban- The Ugu Municipality has promised a comprehensive response about the current state of one of its Wastewater Works Treatment Plant after serious questions were raised by the Daily News this week. A Harding farmer captured what looks like employees at the plant releasing untreated wastewater into the Umzimkulwana river.

Umzimkulwana joins Umzimkulu river which runs into the ocean.

Bertie Strydom on Monday posted the video in which he shot on Saturday on a facebook page.

Strydom’s video comes at a time when Ugu us dealing with water shortages and cuts with some homes not having water for nearly over a month now.

Municipal spokesperson France Zama asked that the city be afforded the opportunity to investigate the events which might have led to the occurrence.

“I will thereafter provide the municipality’s stance on the matter with responses to your questions,” he said.

Strydom said his farm was 27km down the stream, in Bhongwana, and already they have been four still born calves at his farm.

He said while at the moment he had nothing concrete that his cows had given birth to still borns after ingesting the river water which he believed was now contaminated.

Strydom said he had this year he had taken samples from the stream near his farm and took them to be tested independently.

He found that the Ecoli count was off the scale with the last reading being 10000- 100 ml 27 km down the stream.

“Already Ugu has water problems so we have no water, now I have to purify the water from the stream for my cattle because I can’t lose anymore. I have 137 heads of cattle and I have already lost four calves, all in one week”.



