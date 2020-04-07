UIF applications surges as coronavirus lockdown hammers economy

Durban - THERE have been about 5 300 applications for the Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Temporary Employer/Employees Relief Scheme (Ters) in KwaZulu-Natal. This was according to provincial Department of Labour spokesperson Nhlanhla Khumalo. He said that they were receiving thousands of applications from employers. “The last we checked it was about 5 300,” he said. Khumalo said that while applications made by companies in distress were still coming in, they have had to deal with employers who were not complying with the Covid-19 regulations when it came to their employees.

He said that recently communication had to be sent by the department to a Phoenix employer who was reported to have been non-compliant with the Covid-19 regulations.

The department intervened after receiving an anonymous tip-off about the employer.

In this case, Khumalo said the employer had refused to pay those who were going to stay at home during the lockdown, agreeing to pay only those who worked.

The employer was said to have disregarded employees who told him about the scheme.

Khumalo said it was important to understand that the fund was there to assist UIF contributors.

“The government has put in place mandatory regulations as announced by the president and echoed by the Employment and Labour Minister recently. The scheme is meant for companies/employers on behalf of employees only,” he explained.

Explaining how the process worked, Khumalo said the employers must email [email protected] and they would be guided accordingly.

Ters is the newly developed coronavirus Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme.

Khumalo stressed that employers had to enforce a lockdown as regulated.

“Those who require financial assistance from the UIF can get information about available funding through this dedicated mailbox ([email protected]),” said Khumalo.

He said once the email was received an automated response would be sent detailing the procedure, documents and information required by the fund to process the application.

Daily News