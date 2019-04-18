Fugitive from justice and serial conman from the UK Brandon Pyatt appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. UK National Crime Agency

Durban - A British fraudster and conman arrested in South Africa recently wants to return to the land of his birth to be treated for cancer. Brandon William Pyatt appeared in the Durban’s Magistrate’s Court again on Wednesday after his arrest in connection with the theft of a car from his former employer Richard Simpson.

Pyatt had used a number of names since fleeing the UK and running from the law for more than 20 years, including Gary Pyatt, Robert Kershaw, Brian Moriarty and Brandon Hinchcliffe.

He was convicted in the UK of fraud and deception in 1998 and sentenced to five years in jail. However, he fled the country to avoid his jail term.

Pyatt famously used the face of former Manchester United player Eric Cantona on wines and brandies without his permission. The club later took him to court for breaching copyright laws. In South Africa, he moved between Durban, Pietermaritzburg and the Eastern Cape.

While his arrest relates to stealing Simpson’s Jeep, a string of other charges he had been running away from could also soon catch up with him.

Looking frail and ill, he struggled to walk up the stairs to the dock yesterday.

Dressed in baggy pants, a T-shirt and a green sleeveless jacket, he said he wished to plead guilty and would represent himself.

However, magistrate Kevin Bruorton advised him to get a lawyer.

“It is wise to get legal representation. If you cannot afford a private legal representative, a State-paid lawyer is available. If you plead guilty, the court would have to ask you certain questions.

“If the court is not satisfied with your guilty plea, it could be changed to a not guilty plea and you could then be forced to go through trial. For that, you will need a lawyer,” Bruorton said.

At his first court appearance last Thursday, Pyatt said he had cancer and that he was trying to get to the UK to get treatment when he was arrested.

Pyatt complained yesterday that he was not getting the medical attention he needed at the Westville Prison hospital.

“All I get is vitamin tablets and some Panado. I am desperately in need of medical attention. Two doctors who have seen me in prison said I need to be in a proper hospital and receiving medical attention.”

Bruorton said the best he could do was to write on his prison documents again that he be given medical attention.

In 2009, Pyatt was arrested for turning his home on the South Coast into a dagga farm. After being released on bail, he absconded and missed subsequent court appearances.

Speaking to the Daily News outside court, Simpson said he had been unaware that his employee was a fugitive running from the law.

“Someone came across a newspaper article with his picture and that was when we got to learn about him and the cases against him. We also discovered that he had used many names. While we were trying to confirm his identity, he fled with my Jeep,” he said.

Pyatt was remanded and given until April 29 to secure legal representation.

Daily News