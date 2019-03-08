THE academic programme was suspended at two of the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN) campuses after protests hit the institution on Thursday.File picture

Durban - THE academic programme was suspended at two of the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN) campuses after protests hit the institution on Thursday. This is the second time the university has had to suspend academic activities in the past two months.

Last month, academic activities were called off after violent protests rocked universities across the province.

Khumza Khumalo, secretary-general of the Student Representative Council, said the protests were a result of long-running issues they had with the institution. He said UKZN had committed to funding postgraduate studies like diplomas and Master's. This was, however, no longer the case with the university saying there was no funding for them. He added that first-year students who had applied for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding were not getting responses in time but after the academic calendar had started.

“It is a crisis,” Khumalo said.

He added that they wanted NSFAS to be decentralised as many problems students faced were due to its bureaucracy.

The security of students was another critical issue. Khumalo said they had suggested to UKZN that a special task force be formed to respond to crime at residences. This was, however, shot down as being too expensive.

“Students are angry and are revolting,” he said.

Khumalo said the protests affected all UKZN campuses.

Normah Zondo, UKZN spokesperson, said all academic activity had been suspended until further notice.

“The suspension will allow management space to engage with student leadership and to ensure the safety and security of our staff and property,” she said.

