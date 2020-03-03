UKZN launches 'first of its kind in Africa' war room to tackle coronavirus

Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is joining the fight against the novel coronavirus that has been detected in at least 70 countries infected over 90 000 people and claimed the lives of over 3 100 people since it was first detected in China late last year. In a statement on Tuesday, the university said it was launching a groundbreaking Campus Health ‘War Room’ in a bid to lend a hand in the international efforts of fighting the deadly virus known clinically as COVID-19. “The threat of the new Coronavirus is compelling motivation why we, as a University, need to constantly be alert and put in place proactive and pro-response mechanisms to combat diseases and illnesses,” said Professor Nana Poku, UKZN Vice-Chancellor and Principal. “The rampant COVID-19 pandemic has already spread to six continents and there are no signs that it is being brought under control. Starting today (Tuesday,)the University’s College of Health Sciences, headed by its Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Busisiwe Ncama, is instituting a large-scale high level surveillance, prevention and response measures to make sure that we are ready for when COVID-19 is detected in our vicinity”, said Poku. “The plan offers a coordinated cohesive strategy for preparedness, and will require each and every one of us to get involved. We believe in this instance, prevention is better than cure. Given the high concentration of people on our campuses (students and staff), prevention and protection against the spread of disease is critical,” he added.

The project will be led by Professor Mosa Moshabela, the Dean and Head of School: Nursing and Public Health who will lead a team of medical experts from the university to ensure institutional readiness for the virus.

“The University is committed to putting in place measures to strengthen these essential campus health services before our campus is hit by the virus,” added Poku.

The team heading the project will also co-opt experts and volunteers from various colleges, schools, disciplines, travel, and other university structures and student communities to assist in awareness and provide expert advice.

“The objective is the immediate launch of a multi-disciplinary Campus Health ‘War Room’, which will be the first of its kind in Africa. The ‘War Room’ will provide the necessary evidence and guidance to effectively respond to COVID-19, and this may include a policy of quarantine, including self-quarantine, in all possible cases of exposure for the duration of the incubation period, and based on any requirements by the health authorities such as the Department of Health, National Institute for Control of Disease (NICD), and the World Health Organisation (WHO)”.

Poku said while no cases of the disease have been detected in South Africa, the World Health Organisation expects most, if not all countries, to detect cases.

“We know cases have already been detected in Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Senegal and now Morocco, and that two South Africans have been diagnosed in Japan, and more than 150 South Africans in Wuhan will be brought back into the country,” said Poku.

The University will in the incoming weeks, build capacity to keep track of all known cases globally, regionally, nationally, provincially and locally.

Going forward, the team will keep a close watch on COVID-19 in South Africa, having access to dashboards and databases that will allow them to know how the spread of COVID-19 is unfolding should it approach South Africa and KwaZulu-Natal, and such information will be shared with all stakeholders.

The university said it has created an email address: [email protected], the hashtag: #ukzncovid19 that staff and students can make enquiries to.

The university is in the process of creating a hotline which will aid in communicating with its stakeholders about the virus.

Daily News







