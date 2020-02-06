Durban - Medical students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine have taken a different approach to their fellow students at the other campuses who have gone on violent protests over the payment of historical fee debt by launching a campaign for public help to pay the debt owed by medical students.
This week, the Student Representative Council (SRC) at the medical school launched the #IMadeADoctor campaign in an effort to raise R1million to cover the 118 MBChB students who face exclusion if their historical debt is not paid.
Xolisa Njapha, a member of the SRC said they were hoping to raise the money before February 14 - the cut-off date for registration.
"We decided as the student body that we could not watch as our fellow students faced not completing their degrees because they did not have the money to register. We came up with this idea of trying to raise the money as another way of us resolving this issue," she said.
Njapha said they felt the pain of their fellow students at the other UKZN campuses who have gone on the rampage and burnt facilities over the past week and stood in solidarity with their grievances.