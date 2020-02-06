UKZN med students campaign to raise R1m to cover historical debt of peers









This week, Student Representative Council (SRC) at the medical school launched the #IMadeADoctor campaign in an effort to raise R1million to cover the 118 MBChB students who face exclusion if their historical debt is not paid Durban - Medical students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine have taken a different approach to their fellow students at the other campuses who have gone on violent protests over the payment of historical fee debt by launching a campaign for public help to pay the debt owed by medical students. This week, the Student Representative Council (SRC) at the medical school launched the #IMadeADoctor campaign in an effort to raise R1million to cover the 118 MBChB students who face exclusion if their historical debt is not paid. Xolisa Njapha, a member of the SRC said they were hoping to raise the money before February 14 - the cut-off date for registration. "We decided as the student body that we could not watch as our fellow students faced not completing their degrees because they did not have the money to register. We came up with this idea of trying to raise the money as another way of us resolving this issue," she said. Njapha said they felt the pain of their fellow students at the other UKZN campuses who have gone on the rampage and burnt facilities over the past week and stood in solidarity with their grievances.

A huge number of UKZN students are at the risk of facing financial exclusions. The pictures inserted below explain in full detail. Please help save a black child's dream by helping in raising funds. Any amount will make a difference.#IMadeADoctor pic.twitter.com/ORpikkrhsS — Nkosinathi Malala (@sjubilent_2) February 6, 2020

"We understand why they would do that (burn buildings) because management can be so hard and unwilling to find other alternatives. However we need to find solutions and this is one of the ways we are doing that," she said.

The SRC at the medical school is using their Student Development Leadership and Governance bank account to facilitate public donations.

This week, the University of KwaZulu-Natal suspended all academic activities for the rest of the week after violence erupted at campuses in Durban and Pietermaritzburg where students fought police and private security with stones and burnt at least three buildings.

Protests have been raging at the institution since last week. Students have been fighting for the abolition of historical debt and having to pay 15% of their debt. Student leaders have argued that poor students cannot afford to pay the 15%, which often runs into thousands of rands. At least 16 000 students face being excluded due to historical debt.

UKZN said it already had a debt of R1.7 billion at the end of 2019. It also said it had capped the maximum amount of money that can be paid towards student debt at R45 000.

UKZN medical students (118) are facing financial exclusion by the 14th February 😭😭. It a crisis! We are asking for assistance in RTs, money and prayers.

Please help whatever way. #IMadeADoctor @SizweDhlomo @uYesuKrestu @tumisole @RealBlackCoffee @MbalulaFikile https://t.co/kn4ICi1vio — 💀 (@ZiziphozenkosiM) February 5, 2020

Daily News