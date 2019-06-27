Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) School of Education opened three of their new buildings on the Edgewood campus in Pinetown and paid tribute to South African anti-aparthied icons. The state of the art facilities are proudly named after renowned struggle icons and educators Ellen Kuzwayo, Phyllis Naidoo and Dulcie September.

The new facility, which is now complete, boasts three lecture theatres, staff offices and a commercial space.

Along with the launching of the Ellen Kuzwayo Building, the University named the largest lecture theatre in the building after Phyllis Naidoo. \

A third building which has been reconfigured into a conference centre was named after Dulcie September.

According to Dean and Head of the School of Education Professor Thabo Msibi, the naming and inauguration of the three spaces culminate a three-year project around the decolonisation of UKZN spaces, and marks a ‘rebirth’ for the Edgewood campus.

Before becoming a teacher, Naidoo, was a TB nurse aid. She joined the Natal Indian Congress and South African Communist Party (SACP). She was banned from South Africa for ten years by the then apartheid government.

She obtained a law degree and went into exile in Lesotho where she joined the ANC.

She then went to Zimbabwe, lecturing in law at the University of Zimbabwe.

The South African Government bestowed on her the order of Luthuli. Her books reflect the anti aparthied struggle. She died in 2013 at the age of 85.

Kuzwayo was a women's rights activist and politician in SA.

Khuzwayo who was a teacher between 1938 and 1952. She was also president of the African National Congress Youth League in the 1960s.

In 1994 she was elected to the first post-apartheid South African Parliament. Her autobiography, Call Me Woman(1985), won the CNA Literary Award.

Kuzwayo died in Johannesburg, aged 91.

September was born in Athlone, Western Cape in August 1935.

She was assassinated outside the offices of the ANC in Paris, France in March 1988.

Dulcie grew up in Gleemore, a suburb of Cape Town, where she developed her interest in political activism

Dulcie became a member of the newly established Cape Peninsula Students' Union (CPSU), affiliate of the Unity Movement of South Africa, which aimed at overcoming racial divisions and forging solidarity among students of different cultural backgrounds.

She also belonged to the Athlone branch of the Teacher's League of South Africa (TLSA).

Daily News