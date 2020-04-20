UKZN professor opposes student union calls to scrap June exams

Durban - University of KwaZulu-Natal education expert Professor Labby Ramrathan is opposed to the call by the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to scrap the June exams.

In a letter to Motshekga and the Presidency, Cosas proposed that the June exams be scrapped and suggested that tertiary institutions consider first-year students for the 2021 academic year based on their September exam results if the lockdown was extended.

The proposal comes after Cosas consulted with its members.

National convener Katleho Mangoejane said they had realised that the lockdown would be a national crisis and the students were therefore not calling for the total cancellation of the 2020 academic year, but for the June exams to be scrapped to recover the time lost.

He said the main concern was that strategies such as e-learning did not work as most pupils did not have access to the required resources while under lockdown at home.