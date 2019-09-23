Sinethemba Ndlovu, a 22-year-old University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student has been stabbed to death. Picture: Twitter

Durban - A 22-year-old University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student has been stabbed to death allegedly by a man who wanted to rape her at a function at Msinga near the KZN Midlands. The murder of Sinethemba Ndlovu has seen an outpouring of condemnation on social media.

Ndlovu, who was a student at UKZN's Westville campus, was stabbed in the early hours Sunday and died later that day in hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Ndlovu was stabbed during a function in Msinga on Sunday.

A case of murder is being investigated by Msinga SAPS.

"It is alleged that on 22 September 2019, Ndlovu was stabbed by an unknown suspect at Sidakeni Reserve in Msinga. She sustained two stab wounds below the left armpit and stomach. She was taken to hospital for medical attention and she died yesterday morning," Gwala said on Monday.

"No arrest have been made at this stage," she said.

On Facebook, the UKZN Miss Varsity Shield team said it was deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely death of their top 10 finalist Miss Sinethemba Ndlovu.

The post read, "Ndlovu was brutally stabbed by a man who forced himself onto her while she was working at an event eMsinga. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ndlovu family and friends. We wish them strength through this difficult time. The #AmINext is not just a trend. Women are still being killed everyday. R.I.P Sine."

#RIPSne 😭💔 my high school mate was stabbed early morning today because she did not want to have sex with the guy at Msinga she went there to work #promoting . UKZN ilahlekelwe DUT Ilahlekelwe #RIPSandile both incidents students were stabbed!! By A particular Gender!!”MALE” pic.twitter.com/A0EbUgYrUR — Zilungile Mbanjwa (@zee_toolz) September 22, 2019

Her murder comes after weeks of protest activists who have taken to the streets across the country against Gender-Based Violence following the murder of University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana. She was murdered allegedly at a Post Office.

Female activist groups around the country have been calling for institutional change into how the government deals with GBV and femicide.

