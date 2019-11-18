The Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine students’ Pill Alert App will remind and educate patients about completing the course of medication prescribed by their doctors.
Fifth-year student Kapil Narain, 23, and first-year student Mohamed Hoosen Suleman, 22, said they had received positive feedback regarding their app and had begun engaging with senior academics at UKZN, the Department of Science and Technology, the World Health Organisation and ReAct Africa to assess how it could be implemented.
They presented their innovative solution at the recent conference on Antibiotic Stewardship Conservation in Africa to tackle Antimicrobial Resistance. At the conference, hosted at the Senate Chambers on Westville campus, academics from 15 countries came together to discuss innovative strategies to curb the global health threat of antimicrobial resistance.
“This was the first time our app was showcased publicly,” said Narain.