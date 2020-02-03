Durban - The beginning of the university academic year got off to a violent start at the University of KwaZulu-Natal when students set alight the HIV support centre at Howard College campus.
Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the building was set alight early on Monday morning. This happened as lectures were expected to start.
The building is the second one to be set alight.
Last week the Risk Management Services building at Westville campus was set alight allegedly by protesting students.
he violent protests and arson resulted in orientation programmes and registration being temporarily stopped. Police have been engaged in running battles with students since last week with numerous arrests being made.