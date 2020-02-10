UKZN suspends academic programme 'until further notice'









The University of KwaZulu-Natal has taken a decision to suspend the academic programme from Monday at all its campuses "until further notice", following a wave of violence at the university's campuses over the past two weeks that saw angry students torch buildings and fight running battles with police and private security guards. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal has taken a decision to suspend the academic programme from Monday at all its campuses "until further notice". This follows a wave of violence at the university's campuses over the past two weeks that saw angry students torch buildings and fight running battles with police and private security guards over the payment of historical debt. Ashton Bodrick,UKZN spokesman said in a statement on Sunday that the suspension of the academic programme will start from 7.45am on Monday and continue until further notice. "Notice with respect to the re-commencement of the academic programme will be issued in due course, both via an official Registrar Communiqué and on the University website," Brodrick said. "Registration for both undergraduate and postgraduate students will, however, continue unabated. All students are urged to conclude their registration as soon as possible. Management and the Student Representative Council will be meeting on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 to continue discussions".

Meanwhile, the University of KwaZulu-Natal and its student representative council are set to meet Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande on Monday to try to resolve the issues that led to the shutdown of academic activities.

Department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi told the Daily News on Sunday that the meeting was arranged after they received a request from UKZN. He said they expected to meet UKZN management and student representatives.

Students have been fighting for the scrapping of historical debt and academic exclusion. According to students, at least 16 000 face exclusion this year if they do not pay their accumulated debt.

UKZN has argued that it cannot agree to these demands as it would bankrupt the university and affect its standing as an institution.

UKZN has been shut down on many occasions because of protests at the institution. The current protests have resulted in two buildings and several cars being burnt, allegedly by students. The SRC has distanced itself from the violence that has plagued the institution.

Sifiso Simelane, president of UKZN’s SRC, said UKZN closing its doors because of the protests did not address the issues at hand.

Daily News