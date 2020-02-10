Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal has taken a decision to suspend the academic programme from Monday at all its campuses "until further notice".
This follows a wave of violence at the university's campuses over the past two weeks that saw angry students torch buildings and fight running battles with police and private security guards over the payment of historical debt.
Ashton Bodrick,UKZN spokesman said in a statement on Sunday that the suspension of the academic programme will start from 7.45am on Monday and continue until further notice.
"Notice with respect to the re-commencement of the academic programme will be issued in due course, both via an official Registrar Communiqué and on the University website," Brodrick said.
"Registration for both undergraduate and postgraduate students will, however, continue unabated. All students are urged to conclude their registration as soon as possible. Management and the Student Representative Council will be meeting on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 to continue discussions".