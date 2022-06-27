Umalusi welcomes new council

Durban – Professor Yunus Ballim of the School of Civil & Environmental Engineering at Wits University was appointed the new chairperson of Umalusi Council on Monday. The new council is to be officially installed in September, 2022.

The Umalusi Council sets and monitors standards for general and further education and training in South Africa, in accordance with the National Qualifications Framework Act No 67 of 2008, and the General and Further Education and Training Quality Assurance Act No 58 of 2001. Umalusi spokesperson Dr Lucky Ditaunyane said the executive management of Umalusi was pleased to announce the appointment of Umalusi’s sixth council after the end of the tenure of the fifth council on June 7, 2022. The incoming council, appointed by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, is to serve a four-year term from June 8, 2022 to June 7, 2026.

Umalusi chief executive Dr Mafu Rakometsi thanked the members of the fifth council for doing excellent work in, among others, steering the organisation to two consecutive clean audits during their tenure. He said, “The outgoing fifth council under the competent leadership of Professor John Volmink has left a legacy of a public entity that uses public resources prudently and responsibly. Therefore, I thank all the men and women who served in the fifth council for setting the overall strategic direction of the organisation, keeping management accountable, and ensuring that Umalusi meets its statutory obligations.” Volmink led Umalusi proficiently as the chairperson for two consecutive four-year terms.

Regarding the incoming sixth council, Rakometsi said he did not doubt that under Professor Ballim, the sixth council would continue to build on the excellent work done by the fifth council, and that their expertise and vast experience will add much value to the work of Umalusi. The chief executive officers of Umalusi, the SA Qualifications Authority (Saqa), Council on Higher Education (CHE), and the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) are members of Umalusi Council by virtue of their position as chief executives of sister organisations. Council representatives of the Department of Basic Education and the Department of Higher Education and Training are yet to be nominated by their respective ministers.

The new members of Umalusi Council are: ∎ Dr W Green, chief executive: Council on Higher Education (CHE). ∎ DB Hindle, chairperson: ETDP Seta accounting authority.

∎ Professor L Jita: dean of the faculty of education, University of the Free State. ∎ NT Johnstone, chief executive: Catholic Institute of Education (CIE). ∎ Professor TS Maluleke, vice-chancellor and principal – Tshwane University of Technology.

∎ Advocate MJ Merabe, executive committee member of the SA Education Law Association. ∎ M Metcalfe, executive director at the Programme for Improvement of Learning Outcomes (Pilo). ∎ Dr L Mokotjo, head of faculty: Independent Institute of Education.

∎ Professor TP Msibi, dean and head of school – University of KwaZulu Natal. ∎ Dr C Myburgh, director: enrolment and student administration, University of Pretoria. ∎ Mr V Naidoo, chief executive: Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO).

∎ Dr MS Rakometsi, chief executive: Umalusi. ∎ Dr J Reddy, chief executive: South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa). ∎ Dr KM dos Reis, director at Dos Reis and Venter Education Association.