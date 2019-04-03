File picture: Supplied

Durban - A man has been shot dead while trying to take on a gang of robbers in Umbilo last night.



This after four well-armed gunmen entered a home in River Drive in Carrington Heights and robbed a family of their possessions.





Unconfirmed reports are that the father and his son went looking for the vehicle that the suspects fled in after incident occurred.





It is alleged they spotted the vehicle on Fielden Drive near their home.





After the father reportedly rammed the gang's vehicle from behind, the suspects allegedly jumped out the car and shot at them.





It is alleged that the father was shot several times and died of his injuries in hospital.





The son sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.





It is believed the suspects were about to commit another home invasion when victims came under fire.





The KZN Community Assist & Disaster Management NPC and ACR National Crime Intelligence on a Facebook post on Wednesday urged people not to pursue criminals.

"We urge members of the public NOT to under any circumstances chase after criminal elements if you are not armed AND sufficiently protected/kitted out with the necessary tools of the trade!".



