Umbilo street robbery suspects nabbed after car chase

Durban - A robbery syndicate who were arrested with toy guns and stolen cellphones in Umbilo will be appearing in the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Umbilo SAPS received reports of a vehicle without a front registration plate that was committing a number of armed robberies in the Umbilo and Glenwood area.

The police began searching for the vehicle. The vehicle was spotted on Che Guevera Road with three occupants on Sunday.





Mbele said the driver sped off and a chase ensued.





“The driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed. Three men between the ages of 19 and 23 were immediately arrested. Police found two 9mm toy guns and a number of stolen cellphones in their possession,” Mbele said.





While the police officers were detaining the men at the Umbilo police station, three separate robbery victims arrived to report that they had been robbed.

“They were pleasantly surprised when their stolen cellphones were returned to them. They were informed that the men who robbed them were already behind bars,” Mbele said.

They were charged for robbery and possession of suspected stolen property. The driver had an additional charge of reckless and negligent driving.





Umbilo SAPS Community Policing Forum spokesperson Heather Hayward Rorick said the men often stop a pedestrian and ask for directions. The passenger in the car gets off and robs the pedestrian.





"If it is a woman she might have a handbag and a man a wallet. Cellphones and cash are also taken. Victims are in shock and it is difficult to differentiate whether it is a replica firearm or not. You cannot chance it. They have been terrorising our area for some time. Different cars were used. We not sure if the suspects are using different cars or if there are other groups with a similar modus operandi out there. Detectives are profiling them,"Rorick said.



