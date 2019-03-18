ONE of the nine surviving monkeys gets some rest in a cage at the local vet. Monkey Helpline

Durban - NINE of 21 monkeys that were poisoned last Saturday at Umdloti are recovering says the Monkey Helpline. Thirteen monkeys had died and nine were saved, said Carol Booth of the helpline.

An Umdloti resident had contacted Monkey Helpline last week, when she noticed several monkeys falling out the trees.

“We had nine in the clinic and now seven of the nine are ready for release,” Booth said. “A little baby monkey’s mom died, so it will not be able to be released. She fractured her skull when her mom fell out of the tree.”

Booth said a second monkey, an adult male, had neurological problems and was shaking, which was related to the poisoning, and it would take longer for him to recover.

She said they had planned to return the seven monkeys to their troop at uMdloti yesterday afternoon or today.

“We will release them back into the garden where we found them. We cannot release them into another troop because the other monkeys could attack them,” Booth said.

Sean Pierce of Coast to Coast Special Investigations said a criminal case was opened.

He said today they would be putting together affidavits and would be meeting with police detectives tomorrow.

Pierce said no one had been arrested as yet.

“The lab results should be back tomorrow which will determine what kind of poison was used.

“The container which held the ­poison has also been tested,” Pierce said.

The police had not commented at the time of publication.

Daily News