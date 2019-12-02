She said the organisation had increased profits for 2018-2019 by R200million from the previous financial year. These profits would be re-invested into operations, she said.
“We are an organisation that can meet its financial commitments,” Mathenjwa said. She commented as Eskom and South African Airways have been in the news for their financial woes, which have cost the country billions of rand. Mathenjwa said they were aiming to be a model for how a state-owned enterprise should be run and added that they did not have to ask the government for bailouts.
Another achievement was that Umgeni was going to receive an unqualified audit for the third year in a row.
There are numerous projects that Umgeni Water are also embarking on. One of these is the Lower uMkhomazi Dam, which is expected to supply water to about 500000 people from eManzimtoti down to Hibberdene.