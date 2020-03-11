Umlazi woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend was going to be first graduate in family

Durban - AN UMLAZI woman had just completed an electrical engineering course and was set to be the first person in her family to graduate. Twenty-six-year-old Anele Hadebe’s future looked bright as she had secured a job, but her charred body was found in the bushes about 20m from her boyfriend’s house in uMlazi on January 3, 2017. She had been missing for seven days. Her mother wept in the Durban High Court on Tuesday as State witness Bongani Ngidi testified about how he was hired to remove sand and put it on the blood splatters in Simphiwe Zwane’s yard. Ngidi said Zwane had approached him to do some ground work and remove sand from his yard. “While busy working, he told me to cover blood splatters that were in the yard and on the steps outside. I did as requested. While I was working, he left the premises and I continued until later that afternoon and then left. I never saw him again. I contacted him on his phone and could not get hold of him until I heard rumours that he killed his girlfriend,” said Ngidi.

Under cross-examination, Zwane’s attorney Emmanuel Chiliza said his client denied asking Ngidi to cover blood splatters in his yard.

“He will say the only reason you came to testify in court is because you never received your payment for the job of removing the sand,” said Chiliza.

Samkelisiwe Hadebe told the court that the last time she saw her sister alive was on the evening of December 28, 2016 when she left with Zwane in a while VW Golf. She said her sister had asked her to stay awake so that she could lock the door behind her when she left.

“Anele went to her boyfriend’s car and they drove off. I locked the door and went to bed. She did not come home the next morning,” she said.

Their eldest sister Hlengiwe Hadebe discovered the burnt body. She had received information from someone who lived near Zwane’s house about rumours in the community that he had killed his girlfriend and that there was blood outside his house.

“I went there and I found the blood splatters on the stairs and I followed it. I saw a body from the distance and I could see from a distance that it was my sister. Although the body had been burnt and badly decomposed, I immediately saw that it was her,” she said.

Outside court, Thembi Hadebe said her daughter’s death had affected her health. She said she spent six months in hospital on depression treatment and did not remember her funeral.

“She was going to graduate. She had secured good in-service training and all she could talk about was the things she wanted to do for the family,” her mother said.

Senior State advocate Kelvin Singh is expected to call a forensic pathologist to testify on evidence linking Hadebe’s blood to the blood found at Zwane’s home.

The trial continues.

Daily News