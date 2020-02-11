'Unfortunate and sad' family of murdered woman reacts to killer boyfriend's suicide









Mark Donovan Ramdass Durban - A MEREBANK man, who was acquitted of killing his girlfriend in a precedent-setting judgment, has committed suicide by shooting himself Durban High Court Judge Johan Ploos van Amstel, in September 2016, found that Mark Donovan Ramdass was not accountable for his actions because he was highly intoxicated at the time his girlfriend, Ashika Singh, was murdered. The State had appealed the judgment, which was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in April last year. The police on Sunday confirmed that Ramdass shot himself at a house in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, on Saturday, and died at the scene. Captain Nqobile Gwala said yesterday that Ramdass, 37, was found with a single gunshot wound to the head. A firearm he is believed to have used to shoot himself was found next to his body.

Gwala said an inquest docket was opened at Mountain Rise police station for investigation.

Singh, also from Merebank, was found strangled in her home in March 2014.

She was found with a plastic bag covering her head and face.

Ramdass had said during the trial that he was “convinced” no one but he could have killed Singh. He had also testified that he drank excessive amounts of alcohol and smoked crack cocaine on the day of the murder, and had no recollection of the murder nor of stealing a cellphone, a set of keys, a cellphone charger and a GPS device from the house, before leaving in Singh’s courtesy car.

The judge had found there was reasonable doubt whether Ramdass possessed the requisite criminal capacity to appreciate that what he was doing was wrongful when he strangled Singh.

He was also not able to find Ramdass untruthful and did not get the impression that he was faking his ability to remember the events.

Singh’s family said on Sunday that Ramdass’s death was “unfortunate and sad news”.

Family spokesperson Naresh Rampersad said it was unfortunate for any person to lose their life in such a manner.

He said although Singh’s family was still trying to put the pieces of their lives together without Ashika, there was no animosity between the two families.

“The two families did not hate each other. We appreciated the fact that he did say (during the trial) that he was convinced that no one but he could have committed the murder. We respected the court’s decision, and the law,” Rampersad said.

“We are not ruthless people. We send our condolences to his family,” Rampersad added.

He said after the SCA decision, the Singh family had taken a resolution to take a break from pursuing the matter further.

“The family wanted time to heal, especially Ashika’s mother - who has been traumatised by losing her only daughter and is now living alone. I spoke to her after receiving the news (of Ramdass’s suicide). She was beginning to heal emotionally and this brought back the pain again. I do not think one heals from losing a child, especially when one has not found justice,” said Rampersad.

