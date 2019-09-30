While Motshegka’s office has described media reports that Grade 9 would be one of the exit points of schooling as misleading, saying the aim was to have more pupils taking the technical college route, unions felt that the idea would, in principle, address the high school drop-out rate.
Social media has been buzzing with comments from people who criticised Motshekga’s announcement.
Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza argued that what Motshekga said at their elective conference in Nasrec last week was misinterpreted.
“Basically, the department is looking at allowing pupils to make proper choices after Grade 9.