Unions are waiting for the findings of the investigations into two Netcare hospitals

Durban - Netcare St Augustine’s and Kingsway hospitals were expected to reopen on Monday after being closed to new admissions in April. Netcare confirmed the provincial Health Department had told them on Friday they could reopen both hospitals. The provincial Health Department and Netcare made a collective decision to close St Augustine’s after 66 people - 48 staff and 18 patients - tested positive for Covid-19. At first, only the hospital’s emergency department was closed - later the whole hospital, including the dialysis centre, where seven patients tested positive for Covid-19, was shut down. Two weeks later, Kingsway Hospital closed after a patient was admitted via the emergency department with a suspected stroke, but later tested positive for the virus.

Netcare regional director Craig Murphy said they had been working with the Health Department and planned for the hospitals’ reopening.

Murphy said they had already started preparations for both hospitals to reopen today.

“Last week, the hospitals had already further enhanced their disinfecting and decontaminating programmes of all the facilities on their premises. Doctors at Netcare St Augustine’s and Netcare Kingsway hospitals will also again be consulting from their rooms as from today,” said Murphy.

Meanwhile, unions are waiting for the findings of the investigations into the hospitals.

SA Medical Association (Sama) provincial chairperson Dr Zanele Bikitsha said they were happy Netcare had got to a stage where it could reopen, because it was a big unit and the resources from the hospitals were needed to deliver health care in KZN.

Bikitsha said they had raised their concerns during the investigations into the hospitals, but they were still waiting for the report.

“What we said was that in private (hospitals), there tends to be no relationship between them and the Department of Health in terms of standards, compliance and oversight. We said those things need to be looked at. Do they have the right people with the right qualifications? Do they have monitoring and evaluation? Do they have quality assurance? All those things need to be looked at. And in terms of their own guidelines and protocols, are they aligned to the ones used by the Department of Health, because there was never oversight of those kinds of things before,” said Bikitsha.

Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu said there was no report from Netcare or the Health Department on what led to the spread of the infection between patients and staff at the hospitals.

Shabangu said they were concerned about what measures were put in place to prevent further cross-infection.

“We have not received any reports from the MEC about whether the hospitals have complied with the report’s recommendations, which we still don’t know,” said Shabangu.

The Health Department is yet to say whether investigations on the Netcare hospitals have been concluded.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said the hospitals could be reopened on condition that all the regulations issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa were followed.

