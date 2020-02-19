Unions, eThekwini on collision course over disciplinary hearings of 300 workers









Durban - ABOUT 300 disciplinary processes against junior and senior eThekwini municipality employees are likely to be disrupted if unions representing municipal employees have their way. The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) claim the city did not comply with sections of the Disciplinary Procedure Collective Agreement in taking action against their members. Both have threatened court and strike action, alleging that there was no proof that proper processes were followed when Morar Incorporated, an accounting and auditing firm, was appointed by the city to handle the disciplinary processes. "While we expressly place on record that our client doesn't recognise your firm as employer representative, we have been instructed to request copies of all information that has been provided to your offices by the municipality in relation to these 300 matters," reads an urgent notice by Macgregor Erasmus Attorneys for Imatu. "In particular, our client demands to be advised on which date the municipality became aware of the allegations forming the subject of the various charge sheets against its members." The notice, which the Daily News has seen, was addressed to Morar and eThekwini legal services.

It stated that if Morar persisted in continuing its work “in violation of the provisions of the collective agreement”, the law firm had instructions to take legal action to protect its clients’ rights, which included approaching the Labour Court on an urgent basis to enforce compliance.

“The disciplinary procedure collective agreement requires the municipal manager to appoint a suitably qualified person, employed by the municipality as a presiding officer in a disciplinary hearing. Only if such an appointment is not possible may the municipal manager, with reference to specifically agreed criteria, exercise his discretion to appoint a suitably qualified external person to preside over the disciplinary hearing,” reads the notice.

It requested proof that all required processes had been complied with in appointing Morar.

The city hired Morar at a cost of R39 million over 24 months. Of the total amount, R18.2m would go to conducting legal research on any points of law raised during the proceedings.

Imatu provincial spokesperson Cathi Botes said that as of Tuesday they were corresponding with Morar and the city regarding their concerns.

Samwu has written to mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, requesting “protection” of employees from “those undermining” the disciplinary collective agreements.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said they had written to city manager Sipho Nzuza, seeking clarity on how Morar was appointed. He said the city had its legal unit, the City Integrity and Investigations Unit, and human resources to deal with internal matters.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said Nzuza should urgently explain matters because she understood it was possible for the city to appoint external practitioners “because that was an assurance we were given by the city manager”.

“If that is contrary to what is agreed to by labour, then it’s a serious concern.”

Nzuza could not be reached.

