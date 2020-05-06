Unions, KZN health department in talks over Covid-19 concerns

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal health portfolio committee has committed itself to calling an urgent round-table meeting to discuss concerns and facilitate working relationships between labour unions and the Department of Health. The commitment followed a “tense” virtual meeting between the committee and five unions, including the SA Medical Association (Sama) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union recently. The unions accused the department and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu of failing to provide answers to questions pertaining to the safety and health of workers amid Covid-19. The legislature’s communications officer: media liaison, Wesley Canham said the unions’ views on the implications of Covid-19 in the workplace had been sought at the meeting. Canham said among the issues raised by the unions were the department’s failure to provide unions with its action plan on Covid-19, the failure to establish occupational health committeess and the failure to provide a sustainable plan for the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE). “The unions asked the committee to put pressure on the department to ensure that the investigation into the Covid-19-infection of workers in private hospitals is concluded with speed,” committee chairperson Nomakiki Majola said on Tuesday.

Nehawu provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu said the union was currently representing some members who had not been supplied with PPE and who were charged for refusing to collect a Covid-19-positive patient.“

“We need the creation of space between unions and the department for regular communication,” Zulu said.

Sama representative Dr Zanele Bikitsha said: “There is a breakdown in the relationship between the department of health and the workers.

In response to these allegations, KZN Health MEC Ms Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said: “We have met with unions on a number of occasions. This is in addition to weekly virtual meetings that are held with organised labour. They have even requested and secured a meeting with the Premier, which we facilitated.

Throughout all these engagements, there is not a single issue that they’ve raised that we’ve never responded to adequately. These claims that are being made, which undermine a lot of the good work that has been done to prepare the province for COVID - 19, are therefore news to us.”

Daily News