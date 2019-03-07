Durban - The National Teachers’ Union (Natu)wants the KwaZulu-Natal Department Of Education to fill the 6 000 auxiliary and support services vacancies. The union has told the Daily News that having these positions, which include security guards, filled could be the first step in addressing the issue of teacher safety at schools.

Natu’s president Alan Thompson said the main reason it had raised the security issue again was because, over the years, nothing tangible had been done to address the matter.

“Another reason we are bringing it up now is because we were hoping there would be mention of a security budget set aside for schools in South Africa in the finance minister’s budget because we are, unfortunately, still faced with the problem of teachers being robbed at schools,” he said.

Thompson said that last Wednesday, in an uMlazi school, Langalibalele Primary, teachers living in cottages on the premises were robbed of their belongings at gunpoint.

“The cottages are separate from the school, but on the same premises; the property is not fenced,” he said.

He explained that the school, which had had a security guard in the past, no longer did as the guard who had worked at the school had been studying towards his teaching qualification.

He had not been replaced since leaving to become a teacher.

“In KZN, there are 6000 positions for auxiliary and support services that have never been filled. We call on the department to invest more so that schools can have security guards, as well as safe accommodation for teachers,” he said.

The provincial secretary of the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union, Nomarashiya Caluza, said the issue around the lack of safety for teachers at schools was becoming worse.

“Last year, around exam time, a teacher who was taking exam scripts to the circuit office was hijacked,” said Caluza.

She said another issue when it came to the safety of teachers was related to drugs.

“Teachers report pupils and when the police come to the schools and search students, as per the law, they find drugs on these children and weapons. Then what happens when the police leave? This was (the case) last week at an uMlazi school, where a teacher was assaulted by pupils as a result of (such a) search,” she said.

Caluza said unions had been raising the issue of teacher safety with the department for years.

The call for better security comes just days after two suspects were shot dead, while three others were arrested, following an armed robbery at Edenvale High School in Johannesburg.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said he could not confirm the number of vacant non-teacher posts, but said there were several.

“We note with concern the issues raised by the unions. We are currently unable to fill these posts due to budget constraints,” he said.

Daily News