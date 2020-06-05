Unions tell health workers to stay home when schools reopen on Monday

Durban - Some schools may be without community healthcare workers when schools reopen on Monday after the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) told them not to report for duty until unions are consulted on their deployment to a different sector.

The union represents 60 000 healthcare workers.

Hospersa claims unions were sidelined and is now demanding that the Health Department immediately withdraw its plans to use the services of the workers to screen pupils.

Hospersa KZN chairperson Thami Zondi said the union condemned the decision to “loan” community healthcare workers to the Education Department. He said the government’s treatment of community healthcare workers was a slap in the face for frontline workers who had been at the coalface of the pandemic, carrying much-needed health services to communities without recognition.

“As the union representing many community health-care workers and caregivers, we are disturbed that the provincial government has made the loan announcement without due consultation with labour. Our understanding has always been that it is the Expanded Public Works Programme and the Youth Brigades who would be assisting with the screening at schools,” said Zondi.