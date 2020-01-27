Durban - University of South Africa (Unisa) students have embarked on a national shutdown of the institution.
At Unisa's city campus in Durban, students blocked the road as they demanded that their grievances be addressed by the institution.
Andile Ndaba, secretary of the Student Representative Council said they wanted a cancellation of historic debt for students.
He said they had been promised students who had registered would be getting laptops, this has not happened.
Ndaba said they were also responding to a call by the institution’s national SRC to ensure that all of the campuses around the country were shutdown.