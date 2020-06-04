Universities ready to begin phased reopening as lockdown level 3 kicks in

Durban - WITH the country currently on level 3 of the national lockdown, South African universities are set to begin a phased resumption of classes this month. On Tuesday, Mangosuthu University of Technology announced that the institution would welcome back students under the government regulations from June17. The university said that a third of its academic and administrative staff would return to work, and students who required clinical training would be allowed on campus when classes resume. Students who were set to graduate would be able attend classes on campus from July1 pending the discretion of heads of department. The remaining students would be gradually phased in pending the easing of lockdown restrictions. Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Marcus Ramogale said the strategy was informed by the remote learning and Covid-19 task teams in an effort to guarantee a safe resumption of the academic schedule

“The purpose of the plans developed by the task teams is to restore our academic programme and to prepare a safe return to campus for students and staff,” said Ramogale. “Saving the academic year and protecting them against getting infected with the coronavirus is of great importance to us.”

MUT further solidified their commitment to saving the academic year by introducing a Work Readiness Programme that will be incorporated into programmes that require Work Intergrated Learning (WIL).

The programme is overseen by the Department of Co-operative Education at MUT. Leading the programme is Lindiwe Myende.

“The Work Readiness Programme is now timetabled and is included in the academic system of qualifications that have a WIL component. This year we have already trained 245 students. Some training is still pending,” said Myende.

MUT would also begin workshops to equip staff and lecturers with tools to manage education through remote learning, which the university would announce going forward.

