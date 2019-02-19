KZN Sharks Board workers aligned to The South African Liberating Public Sector Workers Union embarked on a strike on Friday.

Durban - Four artists have collaborated in painting a striking mural, depicting a turtle stuck in a shark net, to highlight the number of animals they say die when trapped in the nets. Giffy Duminy, Mook Lion, KEV7 and Emily May Rose, a visiting artist from Toronto, painted the mural on a wall in Godfrey Avenue, Berea.

In a Facebook post, Duminy said he painted the mural to bring attention to the shark nets, which he said are “marine life murderers”.

“They indiscriminately kill marine life, including turtles, dolphins and rays, let alone sharks. The statistics on the Sharks Board website are truly shocking,” he said.

Duminy said there are less destructive and more effective ways of keeping sharks away from bathing zones.

“This artwork is a reminder of what happens behind the scenes and is a tribute to the thousands of animals that died - stuck in nets,” he said.

KZN Sharks Board acting spokesperson Greg Thompson said shark nets are not very selective devices. There is always by-catch (other trapped marine animals). He added that they are doing away with a certain amount of netting.

