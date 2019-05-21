File picture: Supplied

Durban - A Hillcrest resident sustained minor injuries when an intruder accosted her inside her home home. Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said the resident had initially thought that there were monkeys making a noise in her bedroom.

The incident occurred at around 7.35pm on Saturday evening.

“When the resident heard the noises she realised that something was amiss and she went to her bedroom to investigate. The intruder accosted her in her bedroom, told her that he was not armed and proceeded to rip her watch off her wrist,” Mathios said.

“He pushed her to the ground and fled the scene. She sustained bruises to her left knee but declined medical treatment.”

Mathios said the resident later discovered that her handbag which contained her purse, cellphone and identity document had also been stolen.

Hillcrest SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

Mathios added that a Kloof resident’s son was found tied up in his bedroom after an armed suspect entered the premises through a door that had been left open. The incident occurred on Sunday morning.

“A suspect who was armed with a firearm and a knife entered the premises through a sliding door that had been left open. The suspect then tied the resident’s son up in his bedroom and fled with jewellery, laptops and other valuables,” Mathios said.

Members of the Kloof SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

Mathios advised residents to be vigilant and to keep security gates locked -even if the doors are open - while they are at home during the day.

“Criminals who stake out potential targets will unfortunately pick up on habits like leaving certain doors and windows open during the day, especially if these are visible from the road. At least if your security gates are locked and your external beams are activated in the yard you will be forewarned of the presence of an intruder,” Mathios said.

“It also gives you time to press your panic button and lock your family in a safe room in the house while you wait for help to arrive,” Mathios said.

Daily News