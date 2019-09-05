On Tuesday the US consulate visited the KZN Blind and Deaf Society to network and help the society. From left: Pearl Ramotsamai KZN BDS Acting General Manager; Eshu Seernarayan, KZN BDS patron; Michael Jordan, husband of US Consulate General; Sheryl Sykes, US Consulate General; Veetha Sewkuran, acting chairperson of the management committee at the society; Anoosha Hanuman, fundraising chairperson at KZN BDS and Jonny Sitaram, KZN BDS honorary life vice president. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The KZN Blind and Deaf Society (KZN BDS) was visited by the United States Consulate on Tuesday morning to network with the society and aid society in aspects of job placement, fundraising opportunities and exchange programs for our staff, clients and members of management. Consulate General Sherry Zalika Sykes along with her husband Michael Jordan met with leaders of the society and was treated to a tour of the building nestled in Durban’s busy city and also learn more about the work the society did to empower the blind and deaf.

“I want to emphasize that discrimination against people with disabilities, and not taking adequate steps to fully include people with disabilities, is not simply unjust; it hinders economic development, limits democracy, and erodes societies,” Sykes said.

The US worked with foreign governments, the private sector and civil society organisations to protect the rights of disabled persons and to ensure their inclusion and full participation.

Sykes said as part of their foreign policy, they work to remove barriers and create a world in which disabled people enjoyed dignity and full inclusion.

In the US, the Americans with Disabilities Act has opened doors of opportunity, in education, in the workplace and in many other areas of our national life for millions of persons with disabilities. While much progress has been made, much remains to be done.

KZN BDS acting chairperson of the management committee Veetha Sewkuran said the visit comprised of visiting the departments in the society where their clients are employed, as part of their service to them in assembly, beadwork and basketry.

“Our clients were aware of the impending visit, and made them a cane basket with the flags of South Africa and the United States of America designed and a necklace designed and made by one of our Deaf Clients, Bongiwe Coka,” Sewkuran said.

She said Sykes was captivated with their cane products and made some purchases.

In the end, the consulate was escorted out by the beautiful sound from the choir.

Daily News