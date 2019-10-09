Durban - Last Friday uShaka Marine World opened their new Marine Litter exhibit at the entrance of the park.

The exhibit was designed to inspire visitors to think a little more carefully about their choices. Every choice we make can help, or harm the ocean.

It is also meant to empower and educate consumers of areas in and around the home where plastics can end up in the oceans. This however, does not exclude recreational activities on the beaches or sea which end up threatening marine life.

This includes animals the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) take care of after being stranded on the beach like seals, penguins and turtles.

Many marine animals that wash up on beaches around the world are often found with plastic in their gut highlighting the seriousness of the pollution and the harmful effects of plastic to the environment.

Some of the common plastic litter which is found during beach clean-up are plastic bottles, plastic bottle lids, carrier bags, straws, cigarette butts and many others which make up The Dirty Dozen. Some of these can even take up to 600 years to degrade.





The exhibit is divided into four sections - polluted beaches and oceans, bathroom, kitchen and a clean beach and ocean.

There are also fun activities such as colouring-in, a treasure hunt type game and a litter sorting game to keep the children busy while also educating them.

The exhibit also coincides with national Marine Week.

The exhibit will run until October 13 and entrance is free.

Daily News