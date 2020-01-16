Vandalism, rise in homes putting strain on city









A truck was allegedly petrol-bombed during a service delivery protest on the N2 near Magabeni, south of Durban on Wednesday. Picture supplied. Durban - AN increase in the number of homes and the vandalism of infrastructure is the challenge the city faces in eMagabheni, south of Durban. EThekwini Municipality was responding to the outbreak of a service delivery protest in which a truck was petrol-bombed on the N2 near eMkhomazi on Wednesday. The protesters set alight tyres and blocked the road, preventing vehicles from passing. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “The driver sustained injuries. He was rushed to hospital for medical attention.” Charges of public violence, malicious damage to property and attempted murder would be opened at eMkhomazi police station. EThekwini Fire Department South Divisional Commander Justin Bateman said protesters had gathered on the N2 northbound after the Magabeni and Ilfracombe off-ramp. He said a super-link truck carrying car parts was hit by a petrol bomb.

The truck, trailer and goods were extensively damaged.

Mbele said public order police were monitoring the area.

EThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city had rolled out infrastructure for running water in eMagabheni. He said that in other areas they were providing clean water by making use of water tankers.

“The vandalism of our infrastructure and ever-increasing number of households is the challenge we are facing. We are working towards augmenting the supply of water in this area by upgrading infrastructure to suit the number of households, which are increasing at an alarming rate.”

Mayisela appealed to all residents to bear with them and refrain from violence and embarking on service delivery protests.

Daily News