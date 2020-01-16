EThekwini Municipality was responding to the outbreak of a service delivery protest in which a truck was petrol-bombed on the N2 near eMkhomazi on Wednesday. The protesters set alight tyres and blocked the road, preventing vehicles from passing.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “The driver sustained injuries. He was rushed to hospital for medical attention.”
Charges of public violence, malicious damage to property and attempted murder would be opened at eMkhomazi police station.
EThekwini Fire Department South Divisional Commander Justin Bateman said protesters had gathered on the N2 northbound after the Magabeni and Ilfracombe off-ramp. He said a super-link truck carrying car parts was hit by a petrol bomb.