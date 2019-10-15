Pipes leading out of the Riverside wastewater pump station in Riverside Road, Durban North. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)
Pipes leading out of the Riverside wastewater pump station in Riverside Road, Durban North. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)
Riverside wastewater pump station in Riverside Road, Durban North. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)
Riverside wastewater pump station in Riverside Road, Durban North. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)
Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality is at its wits’ end trying to deal with rampant vandalism that has resulted in several municipal facilities breaking down or being inoperative. This comes as the city works to stop sewage flowing into the uMgeni River.

Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the spill was caused by vandalism, a problem affecting other water treatment plants and pump stations across the city. He said other municipal infrastructure, like electricity cables and manhole covers, was also being stolen and sold to scrapyards for quick money, and the city did not have the manpower to monitor all of its sites to prevent theft and vandalism.

Mayisela said a contractor was on site yesterday to deal with the sewage spill and encouraged the public to report any acts of vandalism or theft.

Durban North ward councillor Shaun Ryley said the spillage had been going on for about three months.

He was concerned that the spill could have an impact on tourism in the area, and affect events like the Dusi canoe marathon, which uses the river as a starting point.

Paddlers using the uMngeni River also noted a black substance floating downstream towards the river mouth, mainly around the Connaught Bridge, where the Riverside pump station is situated.

Riverside wastewater pump station in Riverside Road, Durban North. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)


Dave Wilson, a representative of the eThekwini Water and Sanitation Department, said the rising main pipe at the station had ruptured and it was not possible to use this pipe. He said it was only in extreme peak flows that the Riverside pump station would overflow to the uMngeni River. About 98% of effluent was contained, he said.

Daily News