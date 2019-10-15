Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality is at its wits’ end trying to deal with rampant vandalism that has resulted in several municipal facilities breaking down or being inoperative. This comes as the city works to stop sewage flowing into the uMgeni River. Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the spill was caused by vandalism, a problem affecting other water treatment plants and pump stations across the city. He said other municipal infrastructure, like electricity cables and manhole covers, was also being stolen and sold to scrapyards for quick money, and the city did not have the manpower to monitor all of its sites to prevent theft and vandalism.

Mayisela said a contractor was on site yesterday to deal with the sewage spill and encouraged the public to report any acts of vandalism or theft.

Durban North ward councillor Shaun Ryley said the spillage had been going on for about three months.

He was concerned that the spill could have an impact on tourism in the area, and affect events like the Dusi canoe marathon, which uses the river as a starting point.