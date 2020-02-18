UKZN said an old building at Howard College had been set alight, but the fire was quickly contained.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said students blockaded the Edgewood campus entrance yesterday morning. Officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said they were aware of people who set off fireworks at the ML Sultan campus with the intention of unsettling and frightening staff and students.
There were no reported injuries and the academic programme continued as normal.