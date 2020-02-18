Varsity programmes resume despite fireworks









A tight security contingent was stretched in DUT campus as some students on strike kept setting loud bangs around the campus. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - STUDENTS from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and Durban University of Technology (DUT) engaged in more protests on Monday, over issues including accommodation at DUT not being resolved and historical debt. UKZN said an old building at Howard College had been set alight, but the fire was quickly contained. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said students blockaded the Edgewood campus entrance yesterday morning. Officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd. DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said they were aware of people who set off fireworks at the ML Sultan campus with the intention of unsettling and frightening staff and students. There were no reported injuries and the academic programme continued as normal.

“The university is aware that there is a group of people trying to disrupt the academic programme and spread threats and fake news on social media. We remind all students, staff, parents and guardians to only rely on official university statements via DUT4life (student email account), DUT PinBoard (staff email system) and the DUT website for official public statements,” Khan said.

UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane said there were no negotiations between the SRC and UKZN's management. “The only talks that will happen will be on February 24 with the council,” he said.

The council is UKZN’s highest decision-making body.

Simelane said he was aware of a student being arrested during yesterday's protest. UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said the academic programme had resumed yesterday and there had been “minor disruptions” which were quickly dealt with.

Daily News