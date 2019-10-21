File Picture: (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP) (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Durban - The provinces disaster management teams are on standby in case of veld fires in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands. Veld fires could spark in the north-western parts of the KZN province in areas such as Ladysmith, Bergville, Dundee, Newcastle and Estcourt.

The KZN MEC for Cooperative and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has placed disaster management teams on high alert following a warning issued by the South African Weather Service regarding the extreme veld fire conditions expected across the north-western parts of the province on Monday afternoon.

Hlomuka has urged residents across the province to exercise extreme caution as veld fires pose a serious risk to human life and livestock.

“We are urging residents in the north-western parts of our province in areas such as Ladysmith, Bergville, Dundee, Newcastle and Estcourt to be cautious as the extreme heat has created veld fire conditions, which could have a serious impact. We are calling on residents not to engage in any reckless actions which include disposing of cigarette stumps or starting of fires in open fields,” said Hlomuka.