It is said that the man was speeding when he lost control of his bakkie and knocked down the boy, who was playing on the side of the road. He sped off and crashed into a boundary fence. He was then attacked and seriously injured by community members.
It is alleged that the locals threw bricks and broken bottles at the man and stoned his bakkie before setting it alight.
According to security company Reaction Unit South Africa the boy was dead when their medics arrived.
A crowd of about 100 people were in the process of beating the driver with bricks and attacking him with broken bottlenecks. He was stabbed several times with the bottles.