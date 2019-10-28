Verulam community attack ‘speeding hit and run’ driver









THE WATERLOO community took the law into their own hands when a driver allegedly ran over and killed a 10-year-old child on Saturday afternoon. Durban - THE Waterloo community in Verulam took the law into their own hands when a man ran over and killed a 10-year-old boy on Saturday. It is said that the man was speeding when he lost control of his bakkie and knocked down the boy, who was playing on the side of the road. He sped off and crashed into a boundary fence. He was then attacked and seriously injured by community members. It is alleged that the locals threw bricks and broken bottles at the man and stoned his bakkie before setting it alight. According to security company Reaction Unit South Africa the boy was dead when their medics arrived. A crowd of about 100 people were in the process of beating the driver with bricks and attacking him with broken bottlenecks. He was stabbed several times with the bottles.

Residents complained that the driver was constantly seen driving recklessly in the area.

Ward councillor Geoffrey Pullan said there had been many accidents involving children in the area.

“I’ve raised the issue with our municipality that we need speed humps, but we still don’t have those speed humps. There are lots of cars that go in and out of that area speeding, even though drivers know there are children.

“I don’t condone community members taking the law into their own hands. What happened to that driver is unfortunate and the community shouldn’t have used violence as the solution to the problems,” said Pullan.

Reports say that the driver was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he is in a stable condition.

Daily News