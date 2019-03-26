Durban - The case of a Verulam mother who was accused of abandoning and dumping her newborn baby has been postponed until next month.



The mother who is facing a charge of attempted murder, pleaded guilty to the charge last week.





Today was supposed to be the finalisation of the plea. The Daily News has learned that the reason for the adjournment was that details of her plea had not been finalised as yet.





The case of the 31-year-old woman, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of her children is accused of throwing her newborn baby into a garbage dump earlier this year. The baby who was in a black bin bag, was discovered by a person who was rummaging through the dirt and thought he had heard the sound of a kitten crying. On investigation, he discovered it was a baby and called emergency services.





According to the Daily News' sister paper, The Post, the woman said in an affidavit that she had dumped the baby in the belief that it had died while in her womb.





The Everest Heights woman said she had dumped the baby in the belief that her child was already dead when she dumped it and apologised to the court for her actions. She is currently out on bail of R1000 and her child is in a place of safety.





Her matter is one of a number of high profile cases that include mothers being accused of dumping their newborn babies.





A Newlands East mother is facing child abandonment charges after throwing her baby into a stormwater drain. The rescue of the child required a three hour rescue operation. The mother who also cannot be named is out on R5000 bail and her child in a place of safety.



