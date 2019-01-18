File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A prominent Verulam businessman was shot dead during an alleged hijack attempt in uMbilo on Thursday night. News of the death of Verulam Moulana Bilal Amla has been trickling in on social media sites. Amla is believed to have been visiting someone at the King Edward Hospital when the incident occurred.

The family were waiting for the post mortem to be concluded. His funeral will take place at the Verulam Jamiah mosque at midday on Friday.

This was confirmed with Bayview funeral notices group. Amla was the son of Ebrahim Amla of Bhaigs in Wick Street, Verulam.

The KwaZulu-Natal police have not divulged details of the incident.

The hospital is situated on Sydney, Rick Turner and Umbilo Roads.

The family could not be reached for comment.

The incident follows another hijacking where police, security firms and neighbourhood watch groups launched a massive search for a motorist after he was abducted by hijackers who held him and his family up outside their home in Springtown, Asherville.

Daily News