File photo

Durban - A VERULAM man accused of fatally stabbing his elderly neighbour “seemed to have enjoyed stabbing”, the investigating officer told the Verulam Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Constable Sicelo Phewa was testifying to oppose the granting of bail to 27-year-old Siyanda Ndlovu.

Ndlovu is accused of killing Sipho Ndlela, believed to be in his seventies, last month.

On the day of the incident it is alleged that Ndlovu was told to hide in his home, after he fought with members of the community shortly after Ndlela’s stabbing.

Ndlovu had on Monday denied the allegation and testified that he had seen two men exiting Ndlela’s house, who had pushed him aside when he went there.

Yesterday, under cross-examination by Ndlovu’s Legal Aid lawyer, Mondli Mthethwa, Phewa said he had previously investigated a case where Ndlovu had stabbed someone and the matter was resolved through mediation.

“He seems to enjoy stabbing ­people,” he testified.

Phewa had also told the court that when Ndlovu was arrested, police had searched him and found a knife in his pocket. He said witnesses had told him that when neighbours had gone to Ndlela’s home after hearing his screams, it was Ndlovu who had opened the door from inside, and told them that both he and Ndlela were sleeping.

Phewa added that Ndlela was still alive when neighbours found him and asked him what had happened. He had apparently told them that Ndlovu had stabbed him.

Phewa was against Ndlovu being granted bail because he believed Ndlovu would interfere with witnesses, who included his mother and step­father. Mthethwa argued that Phewa was making many allegations without any evidence. Phewa rebutted this, saying it was witnesses who told him what had happened. Mthethwa accused Phewa of being biased.

On Monday, Ndlovu’s mother Hlengiwe had testified, saying she had learnt what happened through her boyfriend and witnesses.

Magistrate Rajesh Parshotam said he would make his decision on whether to grant bail next Monday.

Daily News