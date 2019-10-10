Verulam school girl win Master Spelling National title









Two Mountview Secondary School pupils dazzled in the Master Spelling National last weekend. | SUPPLIED Durban - A Grade 9 pupil from Mountview Secondary School in Verulam recently won in the Honey Bees category of the Master Spelling National round held at the University of Cape Town last weekend. Nikita Govender was up against 29 other pupils from across South Africa and her victory meant she will represent South Africa in the Honey Bees category at the Master Spelling Bee International competition which will be held in Dubai around September next year. Nikita had to learn 2 000 words and participated in 20 rounds per level. Another pupil, Andile Ndawonde in Grade 10 represented KwaZulu-Natal in his category and gave an excellent account of himself. Teacher Meloshnee Pillay said the pupils were ecstatic at their achievement and even though it was a pressuring competition, winning the title as national champion made it all worth the effort and sacrifice.

“We, at Mountview Secondary School, would like to express our pride and joy at having two of our very own pupils represent our province at national level. Well done to Nikita on winning the competition in her category. I would like to thank and congratulate both these pupils on flying the flag of Mountview Secondary School in the Mother City,” Pillay said.

Pillay said the school had been invited to participate in the Master Spelling Bee earlier this year. The school entered two pupils Nikita and Andile for R150 per pupil.

These keen spelling whiz kids worked tirelessly in preparing for each level of the competition. They won the Regional Round as well as the Provincial Round which were held in uMhlanga and qualified to participate in the National Competition, which was held in Rondebosch at The University of Cape Town - Upper Campus on Saturday, October 5, 2019, explained Pillay.

“The pupils competed against pupils from across South Africa. Both our pupils faired extremely well in the competition, with Nikita emerging the number one speller in the country in her category. Nikita performed exceptionally well, having competed against 29 other pupils from schools across the country. She did not spell a single word incorrectly throughout the competition from the Regional Round through to the National round. Nikita was awarded a R1 500 cash prize,” she said.

