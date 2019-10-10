Durban - A Grade 9 pupil from Mountview Secondary School in Verulam recently won in the Honey Bees category of the Master Spelling National round held at the University of Cape Town last weekend.
Nikita Govender was up against 29 other pupils from across South Africa and her victory meant she will represent South Africa in the Honey Bees category at the Master Spelling Bee International competition which will be held in Dubai around September next year.
Nikita had to learn 2 000 words and participated in 20 rounds per level.
Another pupil, Andile Ndawonde in Grade 10 represented KwaZulu-Natal in his category and gave an excellent account of himself.
Teacher Meloshnee Pillay said the pupils were ecstatic at their achievement and even though it was a pressuring competition, winning the title as national champion made it all worth the effort and sacrifice.