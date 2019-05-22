For the third year running, the Verulam Secondary School will be sending a team to participate in the Daily News High School Quiz. From left: Jaden Murugan, Michelle Daka, Shriya Soojan, Sinenhlanhla Ngema, Diyupa Punchee, Nishkar Ramdhany, Justin Gangan and Keshika Roopnarian. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - VERULAM Secondary School is rallying for another shot at the National High School Quiz, hoping the third time will be the charm for them. For a third year running, the school is entering two teams to participate in this year’s competition, sponsored by Independent Media’s Daily News, Pretoria News, The Star and Cape Argus newspaper titles in partnership with the IIE’s Varsity College.

“Last year was hard, but we are driven to better ourselves because the money that we stand to win is going to help so many pupils afterwards. It’s our job to make things better for them - because we are the generation that’s supposed to change everything,” said Grade 11 pupil Michelle Daka, who would be making her third appearance in the competition.

Michelle will also be jetting off to Thailand in July to participate in the Asian World School Debating Championships as one of the top 20 debaters in the country.

The team, which fell at the regional semi-final stage last year - Michelle Daka, Justin Gangan, Shriya Soojan and Sinenhlanhla Ngema - are still intact, but they are older and wiser.

“We were persuaded to enter when we were in Grade 9 by our social sciences teacher, because she saw how we talked in class, and we were knowledgeable about a lot of things,” said Sinenhlanhla.

The second team is a group of Grade 10 science majors - Keshika Roopnarian, Diyupa Punchee, Jaden Murugan and Nishkar Ramdhany.

The quiz recently won first prize at the Global News Media Awards in New York for the Best Use Of An Event To Build A News Brand.

Entries for the Daily News High School Quiz close on June 21. The Daily News, The Star, Pretoria News and Cape Argus will each host regional quizzes, with the top two teams from each region participating in the National High Schools Quiz Finals on September 19 at the Sandton campus of the IIE’s Varsity College.

Daily News