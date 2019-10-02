Veteran journalist Farook Khan still 'critical' in hospital









Farook Khan. Picture: Facebook Durban - Veteran Daily News journalist Farook Khan,75, remains in a critical condition in a Durban hospital. Earlier this month, Khan was diagnosed with cancer of the colon. On Tuesday evening, Khan underwent a tracheostomy medical procedure — either temporary or permanent — that involves creating an opening in the neck in order to place a tube into a person's windpipe. His relative Nadeem Kara said Khan remains sedated on Wednesday. “His blood pressure is still fluctuating and platelets are very low. His lungs, kidney and heart are ok. He is fighting a battle and a half. Our concern is his platelets level. Your prayers are humbly requested,” Kara said.

Khan, had returned home on Sunday, 8 September, from India after attending the Miss India Pageant.

On Monday he complained about stomach pains and the family thought he may have eaten something during the trip that upset his stomach.

He was self medicated by family in the interim.

The following day his health took a turn for the worse and was rushed to a doctor. He was then taken by ambulance to local hospital where it was discovered that he had cancer of the colon.

He enjoyed an illustrious career in journalism and later became the chairman of the Culture India Pageant.

Khan worked for the Post Newspapers, DRUM Magazine, The Daily News, Sunday Tribune, Star, Pretoria News and Cape Argus titles in Johannesburg, Durban, Pretoria and Cape Town.

He had written many newspaper articles in his career on various topics.

He also captured the lifestyle of the Grey Street Casbah in a book he wrote titled the Goodwill Lounge.

Messages continue to filter through on Khan's Facebook page.

Kanthan Pillay said, "Sending a mental shout out to Farook Khan: You're the most resilient badass person I know. You can beat this."

