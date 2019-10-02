Durban - Veteran Daily News journalist Farook Khan,75, remains in a critical condition in a Durban hospital.
Earlier this month, Khan was diagnosed with cancer of the colon.
On Tuesday evening, Khan underwent a tracheostomy medical procedure — either temporary or permanent — that involves creating an opening in the neck in order to place a tube into a person's windpipe.
His relative Nadeem Kara said Khan remains sedated on Wednesday.
“His blood pressure is still fluctuating and platelets are very low. His lungs, kidney and heart are ok. He is fighting a battle and a half. Our concern is his platelets level. Your prayers are humbly requested,” Kara said.