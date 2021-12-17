Vicious thunderstorms and strong winds destroy 80 homes in KwaMashu and Ntuzuma; relief, rebuilding efforts underway

DURBAN - RELIEF and rebuilding efforts are under way in KwaMashu and Ntuzuma where 80 homes were damaged during Wednesday night's storm. A delegation of officials and the eThekwini Municipality disaster management unit visited Ntuzuma’s ward 44 to inspect homes and infrastructure that were damaged. Management assessed the damage and implemented interventions to assist the affected families.

Nkosinathi Shange said he was sitting in the lounge with four other family members when he noticed the roof sheets lifting up with the strong wind. On Thursday, he was rebuilding the home which had collapsed in its entirety. Most of his possessions were damaged and strewn around his property. Shange has been living in the two-roomed shack for 20 years. Two of the neighbouring houses had no roofs and were waterlogged. Another had collapsed completely. “We keep hearing empty promises about receiving proper houses.” Neighbours of the Zondi family help them salvage what was left of their furniture and appliances after being hit by the storm. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) A few houses away, Tembiso Zondi said he was in the lounge when the house collapsed around him. He was lucky he was close to a door and made a quick escape. His grandchildren and wife had gone to a relative’s home for the holidays, so he was alone in the house when disaster struck.

“All my walls collapsed. I managed to take out some of my possessions. I stayed up all night watching over the damaged house because I am afraid of the thieves that prowl the area.” Zondi, assisted by neighbours, built a small tin structure as a temporary home. Siphindile Mngadi swept water that flooded her four-room house, after Wednesday’s storm. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African news Agency(ANA) Siphindile Mngadi, who has a four-room house, said she was in the room when the roof was ripped off and landed next door. Most of her possessions were damaged by the rain.

Reports from the unit indicate that 80 houses were damaged, said eThekwini Municipality’s speaker, councillor Thabani Nyawose, during the inspection. Nyawose said he was grateful that no deaths or injuries were reported. He described it as devastating as he walked past collapsed and damaged homes. Some houses were built out of tin, while others had blocks with tin roofing.