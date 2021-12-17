Vicious thunderstorms and strong winds destroy 80 homes in KwaMashu and Ntuzuma; relief, rebuilding efforts underway
DURBAN - RELIEF and rebuilding efforts are under way in KwaMashu and Ntuzuma where 80 homes were damaged during Wednesday night's storm.
A delegation of officials and the eThekwini Municipality disaster management unit visited Ntuzuma’s ward 44 to inspect homes and infrastructure that were damaged. Management assessed the damage and implemented interventions to assist the affected families.
Nkosinathi Shange said he was sitting in the lounge with four other family members when he noticed the roof sheets lifting up with the strong wind. On Thursday, he was rebuilding the home which had collapsed in its entirety. Most of his possessions were damaged and strewn around his property. Shange has been living in the two-roomed shack for 20 years. Two of the neighbouring houses had no roofs and were waterlogged. Another had collapsed completely.
“We keep hearing empty promises about receiving proper houses.”
A few houses away, Tembiso Zondi said he was in the lounge when the house collapsed around him. He was lucky he was close to a door and made a quick escape. His grandchildren and wife had gone to a relative’s home for the holidays, so he was alone in the house when disaster struck.
“All my walls collapsed. I managed to take out some of my possessions. I stayed up all night watching over the damaged house because I am afraid of the thieves that prowl the area.”
Zondi, assisted by neighbours, built a small tin structure as a temporary home.
Siphindile Mngadi, who has a four-room house, said she was in the room when the roof was ripped off and landed next door. Most of her possessions were damaged by the rain.
Reports from the unit indicate that 80 houses were damaged, said eThekwini Municipality’s speaker, councillor Thabani Nyawose, during the inspection.
Nyawose said he was grateful that no deaths or injuries were reported. He described it as devastating as he walked past collapsed and damaged homes.
Some houses were built out of tin, while others had blocks with tin roofing.
“Some of the structures of the houses are completely damaged. Others had minor damages. The municipality has committed itself to assemble a team of service providers immediately. They will intervene by rebuilding some of the houses with structural damage. For some of the houses, we will supply the necessary building material. We are co-ordinating with sponsors who normally assist us with food. The sponsors were supplied with a list to deliver food to these houses for the next few days. We hope by Sunday life will be back to normal for the affected residents.”
Nyawose said he had not received any reports of damage in other parts of the metro. Forecaster Kumsa Masizana said Wednesday's forecast carried a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms and strong winds.
