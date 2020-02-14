Victim faces rapist stepdad at parole hearing: 'Dont let him free... He took my innocence'









RAPE survivor Candice Bowman (in pink) with her boyfriend Stuart Turk and close friends Chantel van Winkel and Gordon Swensson. Bowman left the Westville Prison yesterday hopeful that her abuser would not be granted parole. Durban - TESTIFYING before a parole board on Thursday to prevent parole for her stepfather, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for indecently assaulting and raping her and her sister, Candice Bowman spoke of the impact of being raped. “Nine years of abuse, and he serves a seven-year sentence. He stole my life while he gets to live his? He took my innocence and my virginity.” Bowman, 35, had opted to speak before the board instead of submitting an impact statement and sat not far from her stepfather, Larry du Plessis Zwiegelaar, at Westville Prison. Zwiegelaar, now 60, has served seven years of his 15-year term for the crimes committed between 1991 and 2000. Bowman read out a letter to the board and Zwiegelaar. She told them she still lived in Westville, the suburb where the abuse took place. She relived the “horrible memories” each time she drove her daughter to school.

“I drive my daughter through Westville and pass at least two houses where I lived with Larry as a child, where almost every day I was subjected to sexual abuse.

“I pass the Westville Library where it occurred. I pass the M13 at the Salisbury Avenue turn-off where I was taken in his car and was sexually molested,” she said.

She said during these drives she often turned to look at her 11-year-old daughter and saw the age and innocence she lost.

In 2013, 21 years after the abuse, Zwiegelaar was sentenced to a cumulative jail term of 40 years, of which 15 years was jail time.

The abuse started when Bowman and her sister were 7 and 8 respectively and went on for nine years.

Bowman said Zwiegelaar was asked to respond to all the reasons she had provided for him not to be granted parole.

“He had no words or proper response. All he said was that I say he wears a mask and is incapable of being rehabilitated. He said it would all depend on what the board’s definition of rehabilitation was,” she said.

Bowman’s friend Chantel van Winkel, who had sat beside Bowman throughout the hearing, said whatever the verdict, she was proud of Bowman and the bravery she displayed in appearing before the board.

She said Bowman’s statement on how she viewed her daughter and the memories that Westville held for her made an impact on Zwiegelaar.

“It made him see things from a very different perspective and he said he never for one second thought that it would have such an effect on her future. All he could say was that he is sorry,” she said.

Van Winkel said his exact words were “I didn’t think. There is no excuse. I didn’t think”.

Bowman said the board would contact her once a decision is made. She said they needed to verify the Joburg residential address Zwiegelaar provided and also check if there were schools in close proximity.

