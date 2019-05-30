File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A Blue Security armed response officer sent a gang of hijackers fleeing when he courageously swooped on the scene and rescued a resident from their hands on Wednesday. Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said the resident had just arrived home and had stopped his vehicle in front of his closed gates, waiting for someone to open the gates manually, when he was accosted by a gunman. The incident occurred at around 6.45pm.

“The hijacker ambushed him and held him up at gunpoint through the closed driver’s window of his vehicle. He demanded that the resident unlock the vehicle door or he would shoot him,” Mathios said.

“Fortunately, the resident happened to notice that one of our armed response officers was approaching the scene on a routine patrol. He pressed his hooter to get the attention of the people at home before jumping out of his vehicle and tackling the armed suspect,” Mathios said.

“During the scuffle the firearm dropped to the floor but a further two suspects suddenly appeared and grabbed the firearm and the resident’s phone. One of the suspects shouted 'shoot him' just as our armed response officer swooped on the scene and tackled one of the suspects who was holding onto the client,” Mathios said.

“The suspects then turned and ran towards a white Toyota Etios which was parked a few meters away and fled the scene.”

Umbilo SAPS were investigating a case of attempted hijacking.

Mathios commended the armed response officer for his professional reaction at the scene of the crime.

“Our officer responded swiftly and courageously to a highly volatile and dangerous situation and should be commended for his professionalism and bravery. Thanks to his swift reaction there were no injuries sustained during the incident,” he said.

