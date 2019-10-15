Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport is assisting the relatives of two families who were wiped out during a head on collision crash on the N11 near Ladysmith identify their loved ones. It comes as the department named the eight victims that were involved in the crash on Saturday night.

The accident which involved a Porsche which was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota Fortuner.

Four people who were travelling in the Porsche were burnt beyond recognition. In addition, four people (two adults and two children) travelling in the Toyota Fortuner also died on scene. Traffic officials worked around the clock with the assistance of SAPS to find out who the owner of the Porsche is as the car had no registration.

The MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli has urged the police to speed up the investigation into the course of the accident.