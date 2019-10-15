THE KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, visited the accident scene on Monday.
THE horrific accident scene in Ladysmith, which claimed the lives of eight people. One of the SUVs in the crash burst into flames on impact.
The Porsche caught alight and four people travelling in it were burned beyond recognition, according to preliminary report. Picture: Claudine Senekal/Ladysmith Herald
Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport is assisting the relatives of two families who were wiped out during a head on collision crash on the N11 near Ladysmith identify their loved ones.

It comes as the department named the eight victims that were involved in the crash on Saturday night. 

The accident which  involved a Porsche which was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota Fortuner. 

Four people who were travelling in the Porsche were burnt beyond recognition. In addition, four people (two adults and two children) travelling in the Toyota Fortuner also died on scene. Traffic officials worked around the clock with the assistance of SAPS to find out who the owner of the Porsche is as the car had no registration. 

The MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli has urged the police to speed up the investigation into the course of the accident. 

Dheeraj Singh, his wife Ronitha and children Sanjana and Suman were killed in a head-on collision on the N11 near Ladysmith on Saturday night. Facebook


“Losing an entire family in just one accident is such a great tragedy. In this particular accident we have lost two families. We once again extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and our officials will continue supporting the families as the make arrangements to bury their loved ones,” said Ntuli.

The Department of Transport revealed that the names of the deceased are as follows:


Vehicle 1 (Totoya Fortuner)


Tonderai Godfrey Sithole (38) -driver

Faith Sithole – Wife (36)

Shalom Sithole- female (10)

Shekinah Sithole- female (5)


Vehicle 2 (Porsche)


Dheeraj Sureshchand Singh- driver (41)

Ronithah Singh- Wife (40)

Suman Singh -Male (21)

Sanjana Singh- Female (16) 


Daily News